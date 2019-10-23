An Enterprise man charged in the death of his mother entered a not guilty plea.
Chad Brogdon, 36, was arrested May 15 and charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. His arrest came one day after his mother’s body was found burned beyond recognition.
After entering a plea of not guilty, Brogdon waived his arraignment hearing. Dale County Circuit Judge William Fillmore scheduled Brogdon’s jury trial for Nov. 4.
A Dale County grand jury indicted Brogdon in September on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse.
On May 14 at around 5 p.m., fishermen spotted a burning vehicle underneath the bridge near Hartford. Authorities discovered what appeared to be a body inside the vehicle, but indicated it was burned beyond recognition.
Brogdon remains in the Dale County Jail with no bond.
Police believe Brogdon killed his mother in Dale County and transported her body inside a vehicle to Geneva County, where he set the vehicle on fire with his mother’s body inside.
According to court records, Brogdon appears to have one prior felony conviction. He pleaded guilty to second-degree forgery in connection with an alleged falsified $1,400 check in 2010. Court records indicate Brogdon wrote a letter to the judge to ask for an appointed attorney in the case because he said he could not afford one. In the letter, Brogdon said his mother and girlfriend were providing for him during his financial struggle.
Brogdon also pleaded guilty to attempting to elude police in 2002.
