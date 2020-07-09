Wiregrass sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

ANDALUSIA - Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a post on Turman's Facebook page, the only affects he is having from the coronavirus are loss of taste and smell. He went on to say he is feeling well.
“I am obligated to inform my community that I have been tested for COVID -19 and that I tested positive," Turman posted on Facebook. "I feel fine. No taste or smell, otherwise, I feel good. I will be quarantined for a while. My phone is not though. I am available for calls if needed.
"My staff will carry on as normal and our services will not stop. Please keep my staff, your sheriff’s department in your prayers. We will get through this. For those that visit me at my home, I must insist that you refrain from doing so as I do not want you exposed. As Sheriff, I will never turn anyone down, but I do care for your well-being.”
As of Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports that Covington County 381 positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths.
