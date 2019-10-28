Wiregrass woman accused of cashing bogus checks

An Abbeville woman is accused of cashing bogus checks at a local Five Star Credit Union branch.
Ro’Nasia La’Keria Cooper, 20, of Abbeville, was arrested Saturday and charged with five counts of third-degree theft of property.
According to police, the crimes allegedly occurred in May, but Cooper was apprehended over the weekend.
“On May 7, Ms. Cooper allegedly entered a Five Star Credit Union with multiple checks from different banks made out to her, and made a deposit,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Once Ms. Cooper deposited the checks she would draw the funds out of her account, knowing the checks were fraudulent and the funds were not in the accounts.”
Magill said the checks deposited totaled $4,825.
Cooper is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.