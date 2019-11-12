A Kinsey man is arrested after police say he attempted to get rid of a stolen firearm while during a police chase Saturday.
Jacques Adarius McLeod Roberts, 19, is charged with attempting to elude law enforcement and possession of stolen property.
“Officers responded to menacing call Sunday at Martin Homes,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “As officers approached the scene, Roberts took off running, followed by officers. Officers reported Roberts threw something out of hand as he was running, which appeared to look like a handgun.”
During the investigation, a Glock handgun was located in the area where officers witnessed Roberts throwing the item.
“Also during the investigation witnesses informed officers Roberts did hold a victim by gunpoint before law enforcement arrived,” Magill said. “However, officers did not witness Roberts holding anyone by gunpoint, so he was not charged with that crime.”
Roberts was apprehended Monday, and booked in the Dothan City Jail.
