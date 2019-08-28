A Headland woman is charged with elder abuse following a report from a family member.
Kelly Renea Floyd, 53, of Headland, is charged with second-degree elderly abuse/neglect.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said deputies initiated an investigation after receiving information about the abuse of a 74-year-old victim.
A warrant was issued for Floyd’s arrest, and she was picked up by the Headland Police Department Wednesday and turned over to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
Floyd is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
