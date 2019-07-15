A Dothan woman is accused of burglarizing her ex-boyfriend’s residence located in the 1200 block of East Lafayette Street.
Crystal Marie Fulford, 28, of Dothan, was arrested July 12 and is charged with third-degree burglary.
“During the investigation it was determined the victim and the suspect were previously involved in some sort of relationship,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “On July 12, she allegedly kicked in the victim’s door to his residence and, once inside the home, she damaged multiple items.”
Fulford was arrested earlier last week, and charged with third-degree burglary after allegedly forcing her way into a home where she allegedly stole a bulldog valued at $100.
Fulford is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $6,000 bond.
