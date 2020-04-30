Woman accused of distributing methamphetamine from hotel room; arrested

SNEADS, Florida – A woman was arrested Wednesday after police gathered information detailing possible drug activity at the Seminole Inn.
Melinda Brogdon, 48, of Sneads, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to police, the information obtained informed officers Brogdon was allegedly distributing methamphetamine from her motel room. Officers also confirmed she had an active warrant for her arrest out of Calhoun County.
“Officers made contact with Brogdon, at which time she was detained for the arrest warrant,” said Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller. “Consent was granted for officers to check her motel room, where several items connected to the sell and distribution of illegal narcotics were located. Officers also located a box of ammunition inside her room.”
Brogdon was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
