SNEADS, Florida - Police say an angry woman set fire to an acquaintance’s camper following a verbal altercation.
Arossa Griffin, 31, of Bristol, Florida, was arrested early Wednesday and charged with first-degree arson, petit theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sneads police responded to a possible arson call early Tuesday. Upon arriving at the residence officers were informed by the victim that there had been a verbal altercation early that morning. Griffin then went to the camper where the victim resides, and set it afire with the victim inside. Griffin was no longer in the area when police arrived.
According to Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller, the victim was alerted by the smoke and was able to extinguish the fire before the camper was completed engulfed.
Griffin was located by officers and brought in for questioning. During her arrest, Griffin was found to be in possession of several hypodermic needles that tested positive of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
