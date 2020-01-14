A Dothan woman is charged with robbery after attempted to shoplift at the Piggly Wiggly on Montgomery Highway, and then used physical force to escape, according to police.
Mahogany Shanteal Bryant, 29, of Dothan, was arrested and charged third-degree robbery.
“Ms. Bryant entered the Piggly Wiggly Monday and attempted to shoplift multiple items,” said Dothan Police Department Lt. Doug Magill. “As the store manager confronted Ms. Bryant she used physical force to aid in her escape.”
Store employees were able to detain Bryant until police arrived. No injuries were reported.
Bryant is out of jail on a $2,500 bond.
