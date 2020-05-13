Woman accused of smoking marijuana near her child

Shammara Naranda Fields

 Houston County Sheriff's Office

A Dothan woman was charged with chemical endangerment of a child Tuesday after police received a tip about the suspect.

Shammara Naranda Fields, 38, was arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

Dothan police said information was received by law enforcement which resulted in an investigation.

“Information in this case is very limited,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Once information was received and an investigation began, it was determined Ms. Fields was allegedly smoking marijuana inside a residence where her child was located, in the 300 block of Young America.”

Fields is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

