A Dothan woman was arrested after police say she stole a firearm from a residence located on Kohler Court and discharged the firearm into an occupied dwelling located on Johnson Circle.

Shynethia Donaldson, 25, of Dothan, was arrested July 18 and charged with second-degree theft of property and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Donaldson is currently out of jail on bonds totaling $20,000.

Houston County court documents show Donaldson was out of jail on bond at the time she allegedly committed the crimes of shooting into an occupied dwelling and second-degree theft of property.

She was previously arrested in October 2018 and charged with first-degree burglary. She will be tried on that charge next month.

