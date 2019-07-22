A Dothan woman was arrested after police say she stole a firearm from a residence located on Kohler Court and discharged the firearm into an occupied dwelling located on Johnson Circle.
Shynethia Donaldson, 25, of Dothan, was arrested July 18 and charged with second-degree theft of property and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
No one was injured during the shooting.
Donaldson is currently out of jail on bonds totaling $20,000.
Houston County court documents show Donaldson was out of jail on bond at the time she allegedly committed the crimes of shooting into an occupied dwelling and second-degree theft of property.
She was previously arrested in October 2018 and charged with first-degree burglary. She will be tried on that charge next month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.