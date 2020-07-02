A Dothan woman faces theft charges after police say she stole checks and cash from a bank located in the 1000 block of the Ross Clark Circle on March 29.

Micaela Monique Newby, 34, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree theft of property.

According to police, Newby visited the bank’s drive-through window and before the bank teller could remove the previous customer’s cash and check. Newby took the items from the teller drawer. She was identified by bank cameras.

Newby was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

