A Dothan woman faces theft charges after police say she stole checks and cash from a bank located in the 1000 block of the Ross Clark Circle on March 29.
Micaela Monique Newby, 34, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree theft of property.
According to police, Newby visited the bank’s drive-through window and before the bank teller could remove the previous customer’s cash and check. Newby took the items from the teller drawer. She was identified by bank cameras.
Newby was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.