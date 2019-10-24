Woman accused of stealing from local church

Woman accused of stealing from church
A Columbia woman faces theft charges after police say she stole from her employer, a local church.
Donna Renee Hall, 63, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree theft of property.
According to law enforcement, Hall was employed as a secretary at Cloverdale United Methodist Church and during her employment allegedly stole from the church by writing checks to herself and using the church credit card for personal purchases.
Police believe Hall stole roughly $25,000 from the church during a 15-month period.
Church officials recently contacted law enforcement after the matter was brought to their attention.
According to police, Hall took medical leave, and another person took over paying the church bills and discovered the funds were no longer in the church’s bank account.
Dothan police are still investigating the case.
Hall is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.
