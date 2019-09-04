Dothan police arrested a local woman they say stole a vehicle from a motel parking lot.
Allegra Renee King, 24, of Dothan, was charged with first-degree theft of property Tuesday.
According to police, King was staying in a room at the Dothan InTown Suites when she allegedly stole a 2019 Nissan Sentra from the motel parking lot.
“The car owner was also staying at the motel in a different room,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “We are not sure at this time how King came to have possession of the car keys, but she took the Sentra without the victim’s permission.”
The vehicle was returned to the owner, with no damage.
King is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.