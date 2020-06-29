A woman is accused of taking a license plate off a vehicle parked at a motel located in the 2900 block of the Ross Clark Circle.

Andrea Ryan Newton, 30, of Birmingham, was arrested Sunday, and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

According to police, Newton is charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle due to the crime involving removal of a secured part of the vehicle.

“Ms. Newton allegedly took a license plate off Lincoln Town Car that did not belong to her,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “After speaking with officers, a search was conducted of Newton’s purse which revealed multiple controlled substances. She is also charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.”

Newton is booked in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $20,000.

