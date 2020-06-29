A woman is accused of taking a license plate off a vehicle parked at a motel located in the 2900 block of the Ross Clark Circle.
Andrea Ryan Newton, 30, of Birmingham, was arrested Sunday, and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
According to police, Newton is charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle due to the crime involving removal of a secured part of the vehicle.
“Ms. Newton allegedly took a license plate off Lincoln Town Car that did not belong to her,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “After speaking with officers, a search was conducted of Newton’s purse which revealed multiple controlled substances. She is also charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.”
Newton is booked in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $20,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.