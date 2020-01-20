A Dothan woman faces a charge of trafficking in stolen identities after she originally faced fraud charges.

Lauren Melissa Tillery, 32, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with trafficking in stolen identities Friday.

“Ms. Tillery attempted to purchase a tool box and lighting equipment on Jan. 6 from Tri-State Trucking,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “She originally faced fraudulent use of a credit/debit card charge. However, during the investigation, multiple credit card numbers, driver license numbers, and other person information related to identity theft were recovered.”

Tillery is in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

