A Dothan woman is accused of trying to obtain a loan with a counterfeit check at a Dothan payday loan company.
Veronica McCloud Boykin, 60, of Dothan, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree possession of forged instrument.
“Ms. Boykin entered the Advanced America located in the 3200 block of Ross Clark Circle, and attempted to obtain a $500 loan with a counterfeit check made out to her on a counterfeit TRC Trucking Inc. check,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.
The case is still under investigation, but at this time officers have not determined how Boykin came to have possession of the counterfeit check.
Boykin is out of jail on a $1,000 bond.
