A Dothan woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she used a photocopy of a victim’s credit card to make online fraudulent purchases.

Mar’keschica Lashae Thornton, 21, of Headland, is charged with eight counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

“During the investigation it was determined Ms. Thornton allegedly used a photocopy of the victim’s credit card to attempt to purchase multiple items online by visiting a local business,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Ms. Thornton attempted to make eight purchases online within a two-hour period, however multiple transactions were declined.”

She attempted to purchase roughly $1,000 worth of merchandise online.

The victim and Thornton are acquaintances.

Thornton is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $8,000.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments