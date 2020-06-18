A Dothan woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she used a photocopy of a victim’s credit card to make online fraudulent purchases.
Mar’keschica Lashae Thornton, 21, of Headland, is charged with eight counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
“During the investigation it was determined Ms. Thornton allegedly used a photocopy of the victim’s credit card to attempt to purchase multiple items online by visiting a local business,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Ms. Thornton attempted to make eight purchases online within a two-hour period, however multiple transactions were declined.”
She attempted to purchase roughly $1,000 worth of merchandise online.
The victim and Thornton are acquaintances.
Thornton is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $8,000.
