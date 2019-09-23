A Dothan woman is accused of using someone else’s credit card without permission to make a purchase at a Dothan gas station.
Jennifer Elizabeth Evans, 33, of Dothan, was arrested Saturday and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.
“On Sept. 21, Ms. Evans stopped at a gas station located in the 1000 block of Cottonwood Road and tried to make a $36 purchase,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “The card was declined. However, the transaction was caught by video surveillance.”
Watkins could not explain how Evans came to have the card in her possession.
Evans is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
