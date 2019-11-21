Dothan police arrested an Oklahoma woman accused of using a credit card that did not belong to her to obtain roughly $9,000 from multiple Dothan banks.
Damarius Alexandra Cedeno, 27, of Lawton, Oklahoma, was charged Wednesday with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, and first-degree theft of property.
The alleged crimes occurred at multiple Regions Bank branches in Dothan, police said.
“On Nov. 1, Ms. Cedeno entered two different Region Bank branches where she informed the bank employee her Costco Bank Card was not working and she wished to make a cash advance withdrawal,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “In one transaction, Ms. Cedeno received a cash advance of $4,500 and during a second transaction she received a cash advance for $4,500.”
Magill said the security and fraud division of Costco notified the bank and informed bank officials that the card did not belong to Cedeno.
A warrant was issued for Cedeno’s arrest, and she was apprehended Wednesday.
