A Dothan woman was arrested after police say she attempted to cash a U.S. Department of Treasury check made out to someone else.

Sandra Chestnut Kennedy, 67, of Dothan, was arrested Aug. 5, and is charged with possession of forged instrument.

“Ms. Kennedy allegedly attempted to cash a U.S. Department of Treasury check made payable to someone other than Kennedy, in the amount of $693.90,” Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said. “The bank employees notified law enforcement, and when officers arrived Kennedy was still inside the bank.”

Kennedy is currently out of jail on a $2,000 bond.

