COTTONDALE, Florida – A Cottondale woman was arrested after law enforcement officials say an altercation turned physical, injuring the victim.
Christine Mears, 52, was arrested Thursday and charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm.
According to the Jackson County Florida Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a disturbance on Bethlehem Road to find a victim being treated by Jackson Fire Rescue for a laceration obtained during the incident.
Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III said the victim’s injuries were severe and required many sutures.
Mears was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
