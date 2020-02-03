An Ozark woman faces forgery charges after she allegedly attempted to cash a forged check Friday in the 3200 block of Ross Clark Circle.
Daphne Devon Taylor, 36, was arrested and charged with possession of a forged instrument.
“During the investigation it was determined Taylor was in possession of a forged $4,800 check,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. "At this time we are unsure how Taylor came to have possession of the check. The fraudulent check belongs to Episcopal School of Dallas Texas.”
Police made contact with the school during its investigation.
Taylor was booked in the Houston County Jail. She is currently out of jail on a $1,000 bond.
