A Dothan woman faces a theft charge after she allegedly stole a customer’s wallet at Dothan’s Chuck E. Cheese Friday.
Brandy Darcell Ellis, 41, was arrested and charged with third-degree theft of property.
According to police, Ellis was inside the restaurant when she noticed a fellow patron’s wallet nearby.
“Ms. Ellis allegedly stole the customer’s wallet which contained a bank debit card,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Ms. Ellis admitted to officers she stole the wallet.”
No unauthorized transactions were reported on the stolen debit card.
Ellis was released from the Houston County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.