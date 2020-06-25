Woman arrested after destroying acquaintance’s furniture

Tracy Walker

 Houston County Sheriff's Office

A Dothan woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she entered an acquaintance’s residence without permission on April 26, and damaged multiple pieces of furniture.

Tracy Grubbs Walker, 48, is charged with third-degree burglary.

“During the investigation it was determined Ms. Walker allegedly went into a residence located in the 800 block of McKay Street without permission, and damaged a couch and loveseat which did not belong to her,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Walker is out of jail on a $2,500 bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments