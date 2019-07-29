Following an hour-long, bullet-flying stand-off Friday afternoon, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman suspected of shooting a homeowner while attempting to enter his camper trailer.
Stephanie Jean Bell, 44, was arrested July 26 and charged with attempted murder, armed burglary and 10 counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement with a firearm.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III, Friday at approximately 4:15 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a person shot at 220 Lake Point Rd.
“During the investigation it was determined the owner of the property, William Wesley Bass, was attempted to enter his camper on the property when Bell allegedly shot through the door from the inside of the camper, striking Bass in the upper torso,” Roberts said.
Bass was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
“Deputies remained in a standoff with Bell,” Roberts said. “Approximately one hour later, the suspect surrendered,” Roberts said.
Bell is currently in the Jackson County Correctional Facility. No bond information is available at this time.
