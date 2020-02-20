ESTO, Florida – A routine traffic stop in Holmes County led to the arrest of a Bonifay woman in possession of multiple grams of methamphetamine, police said.
Amanda Music, 43, was charged Feb. 12 with possession of methamphetamine.
According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, information was received that Music was possibly engaging in drug transactions in the Esto area.
Deputies later made contact with Music following a traffic stop in the area of Florida Highway 2 and Beaver Dam Road. Music was in possession of approximately seven grams of methamphetamine which she admitted belonged to her.
