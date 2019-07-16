An Enterprise woman facing murder charges was on probation for an unrelated charge at the time of her arrest.
Erica Latoya Alexander, 34, of Enterprise was arrested Sunday, and charged with the murder of 31-year-old Latosha Genita Jones, of Enterprise.
Court documents show in May 2018, Alexander was convicted of a charge of first-degree receiving stolen property. Documents show she was sentenced to serve 66 months, however she was granted a 24-month probation sentence.
On July 14, Alexander’s probation officer issued authorization for her arrest after she violated her conditions.
The Enterprise Police Department responded to a shooting near the 100 Block of White Street in Enterprise on July 13. Upon arrival, EPD Officers discovered a deceased female victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was identified as Jones.
On July 14, detectives arrested and Alexander and charged her with murder.
Following Alexander’s arrest, she was additionally charged with carrying a concealed weapon and second-degree possession of marijuana.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) requests that anyone with additional information regarding this crime contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
