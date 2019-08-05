Troy Police arrested a local woman on methamphetamine charges after a routine traffic stop.

Laura Ashley Harris, 29, of Troy, was arrested Aug. 2, and is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamines.

Officers contacted Harris during a traffic stop in the 100 block of Banks Street.

“During the traffic stop, the K-9 alerted on the vehicle, as officers searched the vehicle three bags of methamphetamines were found inside,” Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said.

Harris booked in the Pike County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments