Troy Police arrested a local woman on methamphetamine charges after a routine traffic stop.
Laura Ashley Harris, 29, of Troy, was arrested Aug. 2, and is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamines.
Officers contacted Harris during a traffic stop in the 100 block of Banks Street.
“During the traffic stop, the K-9 alerted on the vehicle, as officers searched the vehicle three bags of methamphetamines were found inside,” Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said.
Harris booked in the Pike County Jail on a $1,500 bond.
