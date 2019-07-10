A Columbia woman was arrested after police determined she was in possession of a stolen 2013 Honda Accord.
Tierra Aline Evans, 21, of Columbia, was arrested during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in the 200 block of West Selma Street and is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
Police say the vehicle in Evans’ possession was reported stolen July 3.
“The owner of the vehicle did not give Ms. Evans permission to use the vehicle,” Dothan Police Lynn Watkins said.
Evans is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
