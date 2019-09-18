A Dothan woman faces a domestic violence charge after police say she damaged her significant other’s vehicle.
Brekaya Shande Dunlap was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Patrol officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Idellett Court Tuesday, police said.
Once officers arrived at the residence, they were notified Ms. Dunlap allegedly broke out multiple windows of her domestic partner’s vehicle.
Dunlap was booked in the Dothan City Jail on a misdemeanor charge.
