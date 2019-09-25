A Dothan woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she attempted to cash a fraudulent check.
Kenya Lashae Chambers, 24, of Dothan, is charged with third-degree possession a forged instrument.
“On Tuesday, Ms. Chambers entered ACA Financial Services and attempted to cash a fraudulent cashier’s check in the amount of $2,480.00,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “Chambers was positively identified by employees.”
Chambers is out of jail on a $1,000 bond.
