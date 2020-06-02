Woman arrested three times in less than a week; charged with cyberstalking a deputy

MARIANNA – A Greenwood, Florida, woman was arrested three times in less than a week.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Traci Lynn Fears with multiple charges including cyberstalking where she harassed a deputy multiple times.
On May 23 at 1:28 p.m. a deputy responded to a disturbance at a local motel. According motel staff, Fears had been beating on the doors of other patron’s rooms, yelling and screaming profanities.
Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts said when deputies arrived to the hotel, Fears informed law enforcement she was untouchable in Jackson County. Deputies attempted to calm Fears repeatedly. She was charged with breach of peace.
The next day the sheriff’s office received a call from Fears in reference to her missing dog. When a deputy arrived at the same motel she was arrested at the previous day, she readily admitted that she had utilized the Emergency 911 system numerous times to contact law enforcement regarding the non-emergency issue.
Fears was arrested once again and charged with misuse of the 911 or E911 System and placed in the county jail.
Five days later on May 29 at 7:30 a.m., Fears began texting a deputy’s cell phone repeatedly about her missing dog.
According to Roberts, the deputy had been attempting for several days to help Fears locate her dog, during that time he had learned that the dog was given to someone in Hernando County, but had been unable to pin down its whereabouts. Fears began to threaten to sue, the deputy advised her to stop contacting him or any other deputy directly, and informed her if she needed law enforcement assistance, she should contact the sheriff’s office.
Fears followed that warning with several texts. The deputy re-sent his warning, which was followed up by multiple texts from Fears. This continued for approximately 30 minutes with Fears sending 11 texts after being advised to stop.
Fears was quickly located and placed under arrest for cyberstalking and booked in the county jail for a third time.
