A Dothan woman was arrested Monday in connection with a Feb. 15 shooting that left one man suffering a single gunshot wound.

Destiny Marie Eddins, 21, is charged with attempted murder.

According to police, it appears the victim was shot near downtown Dothan but was able to walk to a nearby Dollar General where the clerk called 911.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening juries.

Dothan Lt. Doug Magill said at this time no motive has been established.

Eddins is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments