A Dothan woman was arrested Monday in connection with a Feb. 15 shooting that left one man wounded.
Destiny Marie Eddins, 21, is charged with attempted murder.
According to police, it appears the victim was shot near downtown Dothan but was able to walk to a nearby Dollar General, where the clerk called 911.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Dothan Lt. Doug Magill said earlier that no motive has been established.
Eddins is at the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
