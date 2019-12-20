A Dothan woman pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter in the death of her 2-year-old son.
Melinda King, 37, recently entered the plea and waived her arraignment hearing. Her jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 3 in Circuit Judge Larry Anderson’s courtroom.
Also arrested and charged was the child’s father, Robert Patrick King, 36, also of Dothan.
According to court documents the father’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 1 and a hearing is scheduled for March.
Police say the King’s son, Castiel King, climbed into the vehicle with temperatures in the mid-90s, and stayed there until an older sibling found him about four hours later.
Paramedics rushed the toddler to Southeast Health, where he was pronounced dead.
The Kings were also arrested on a charge of first-degree possession of marijuana not long after the toddler was found dead inside the family’s Mazda vehicle parked on Lace Drive off Prevatt Road.
According to Alabama law, a person commits the crime of manslaughter if he or she recklessly causes the death of another person. Manslaughter is a Class B felony. Punishment for conviction of a Class B felony can include prison sentences of between two and 20 years and a maximum fine of $30,000.
