Latonya M. Grubbs

 EUFAULA POLICE DEPARTMENT

A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in an early Saturday stabbing that resulted in the death of a Eufaula man.

Latonya M. Grubbs, 36, of Eufaula, was arrested at the Eufaula Police Department for her alleged involvement in the domestic incident that led to the death of Randy Earl Smith, 36, of Eufaula.

Smith died as a result of multiple stab wounds. Grubbs is being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing on the charge.

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

