A Dothan woman is behind bars after police say she broke into a vehicle on Oct. 7.
Kashaunda Angelica Ordon, 31, of Dothan, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
“On Oct. 7 Ms. Ordon allegedly broke into a 2006 Hyundai and stole personal property from inside the vehicle,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.
Magill could not confirm the value of the property stolen from the vehicle.
Ordon is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
