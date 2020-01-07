A Dothan woman faces theft charges after she allegedly used someone’s credit card information to make illegal purchases.

Lauren Melissa Tillery, 32, is charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Police say Tillery made two unauthorized purchases on two different credit cards belonging to the same victim.

“During the investigation it was determined Ms. Tillery does not know the victim,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “The victim resides in Maryland. How Tillery came to have the victim’s credit card information has not been determined at this time.”

One purchase was made in October 2019, and the second purchase was made by Tillery Monday.

Tillery is booked in jail on bonds totaling $40,000.

