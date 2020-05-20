A Dothan woman was arrested after police say she burglarized a home in the 700 block of North Bell Street Tuesday.
Marviskil Ailkyona Johnson, 19, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary.
According to police, Johnson and other unknown suspects made entry into the home, but Johnson was allegedly the only suspect armed with chemical spray.
“The occupants of the home were inside at the time the alleged crime occurred,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “During the incident, Johnson sprayed the chemical towards one of the occupants, and those in the area of the spray received minor injuries from exposure to the chemical.”
Johnson is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.
