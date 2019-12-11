A Dothan woman faces theft of property charges after stealing around $600 worth of merchandise from a local retail store located in the Dothan Pavilion.

Laporsha Walker, 25, was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree theft of property.

“Ms. Walker was positively identified as the suspect shoplifting multiple items from a local retailer,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Not only did Ms. Walker take several pieces of merchandise without paying, she was also caught switching price tags on several items in the store.”

The items stolen carry a value of $633.

Walker is booked in the Houston County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

