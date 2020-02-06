A Dothan woman faces theft charges after police say she stole a vehicle in October and sold it to a salvage yard for scrap metal.
Danielle Kenyata Carroll, 38, is charged with first-degree theft of property.
On Nov. 17, a 2006 Nissan was reported stolen, police said.
“During the investigation it was determined Ms. Carroll had a wrecker pick up the vehicle and it was transported to a Wiregrass salvage yard,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Once the vehicle was located, the salvage yard informed law enforcement it had been crushed for scrap metal.”
Carroll is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
