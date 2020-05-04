Police arrested a Dothan woman accused of assailting her mother with pepper spray during an argument Saturday.
Kellie Jalicea Riddlesprigger, 23, is charged with criminal use of a defensive spray.
“Officers responded to call Saturday in the 100 block of Justice Court regarding two people being sprayed with a chemical spray during an altercation,” said Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis. “During the interview process, it was determined Riddlesprigger arrived at her mother’s residence and the mother asked her to leave. A verbal altercation began and Riddlesprigger sprayed her mother and at least one more victim with pepper spray before leaving the residence.”
The victims were treated on scene for non-life threatening injuries.
Riddlesprigger was positively identified and apprehended a short time later. She is released from jail on a $2,500 bond.
