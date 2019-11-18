A Dothan woman faces assault charges after police say she threatened to kill another woman and then ran her over with a vehicle.
Candis Janine White, 41, of Dothan, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault.
The incident occurred on Oct. 14 in the 800 block of Price Street.
“During the investigation it was determined the two females were having an argument when White told the victim she was going to kill her,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “White then intentionally struck the victim with her vehicle, causing severe road rash and bruising from the victim being stuck under the vehicle and dragged across the road surface.”
The suspect, identified as White, left the scene before police arrived, Magill said. A warrant was issued for her arrest.
White is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
