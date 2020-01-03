An Ozark police officer, who was shot and critically wounded last month, was transferred from Southeast Health to a Jacksonville, Florida rehab center for therapy early Friday morning.
Officer Samuel Yoh, who has been recovering since a bullet was removed from his head, was transported via an escort from area law enforcement. Most recently, Yoh has been able to fully move his body on his own, speak and recognize people.
Yoh was shot when officers responded to a call about a possible suicidal person Dec. 12 and spotted Bradley Cutchens, 23, walking with a gun in the 100 block of Briar Hill Court.
Police said Cutchens immediately opened fire upon being confronted by Yoh. The officer was shot six times, including three times in the head. Cutchens was fatally shot by officers.
As of Friday morning, $24,290 has been crowdfunded for Yoh and his family, who are expecting a baby girl in February. The GoFundMe goal was recently raised to $35,000. Yoh and his wife, Missy, have a blended family with children ages 11, 13 and 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.