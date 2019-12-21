Editor’s note: As 2019 ends, the Dothan Eagle is presenting a year-in-review series highlighting the area’s top events. The stories were selected by the Eagle’s news team and will be published through New Year’s Eve.
Wiregrass residents were stunned March 16 by information about a potential breakthrough in the 1999 slaying of teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.
Coley McCraney, 45, of Dothan and formerly of Ozark, was arrested and booked at the Dale County Jail. He faces three capital-murder charges in Beasley’s death and two in Hawlett’s.
His charges stem from DNA test results performed by Parabon Labs in Virginia, which matched McCraney’s DNA to evidence collected at the crime scene. The results also were confirmed by the Alabama state lab.
In an unrelated case, McCraney was ordered to submit DNA by a judge as part of a paternity petition from a woman who claimed he was the father of her child born in September 1998, according to court documents reviewed by the Dothan Eagle. The order for DNA submission was made July 30, 1999, by Ozark District Court Judge Fred Steagall.
Beasley and Hawlett were 17 and from Dothan when they went missing. It was two days before their bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car on a side street in Ozark on Aug. 1, 1999. The crime scene indicated that both had been shot in the head with a 9 mm pistol.
If convicted, McCraney faces either life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams previously said he will seek the death penalty.
David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough, McCraney’s attorneys, believe their client is innocent. McCraney has professed his innocence through them and his wife.
Harrison has said that his client’s DNA only proved that he knew one of the victims — and not that he killed them.
In October, McCraney said he was ready to go to trial. A tentative trial date is scheduled for spring 2020.
McCraney is the first person indicted in the 20-year-old case. Another person, Johnny William Barrentine, was arrested in September 1999 but released on bond when his DNA did not match that collected at the crime scene. His case was presented to a grand jury in January 2000, but the grand jury chose not to indict him.
