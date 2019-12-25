Editor’s note: As 2019 ends, the Dothan Eagle is presenting a year-in-review series highlighting the area’s top events. The stories were selected by the Eagle’s news team and will be published through New Year’s Eve.
A part of downtown Dothan’s rich history crumbled into ashes on Nov. 21 after a Dothan man recently released from prison after serving time on two prior arson charges, started a fire at the former Supreme Meadow Gold Ice Cream building.
Multiple fire units responded prepared to battle the structure fire at East Powell Street and Headland Avenue, at the building which had been vacant for nearly 30 years. It took more than two dozen firefighters to get the fire under control.
When fire units arrived at the scene, heavy smoke billowing from the building was visible throughout downtown. It was several minutes later when flames broke through the structure.
As firefighters prepared to battle the blaze, they were greeted by sounds of collapse, which deterred them from entering the structure. The firefighters turned their focus to using a defensive firefighting method.
Firefighters reported no injuries.
Earlier that morning, before the fire, police rousted two vagrants who had been occupying the property.
Once the blaze was controlled by midafternoon, investigators searched the site, which has recently been used as a shelter for some homeless people. The search revealed no signs that anyone was inside when the building burned, Dothan Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Etheredge said.
Supreme Meadow Gold Ice Cream was founded by J.W. Parkman in the early 1900s, and served Dothan and the surrounding area, later expanding its milk and ice cream sales to several other states.
The building has been vacant since the plant closed in the 1980s, and it was recently purchased by the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority for $55,000.
Police arrested Richard Snodgrass a local homeless man on Nov. 22 and charged him with first-degree arson.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish told the Dothan Eagle evidence and interviews showed Snodgrass was at the location prior to the fire and the burn was not a random burn.
Snodgrass was booked in the Houston County Jail with bond. On Dec. 6, Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis set Snodgrass’s bond at $40,000. He still remains in the Houston County Jail.
