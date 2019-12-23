Editor’s note: As 2019 ends, the Dothan Eagle is presenting a year-in-review series highlighting some of the area’s top events. The stories were selected by the Eagle’s news team and will be published through New Year’s Eve.
Editor’s Note: As 2019 comes to an end, The Eagle is presenting a Year in Review series highlighting some of the area’s top events. The stories were selected by the newspaper’s news team and will publish daily through New Year’s Eve.
BY MICHELE W. FOREHAND
Just seven months ago, Wiregrass residents were shocked to learn a Level Plains man allegedly killed his mother, placed her body in a vehicle and then torched the vehicle.
Chad Dewayne Brogdon, 36, was arrested May 15 and charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.
Around 5 p.m. May 14, fisherman spotted a burning vehicle beneath a bridge near Hartford. Authorities discovered a body inside the vehicle, which had been burned beyond recognition. A DNA test was performed to confirm the victim’s identity.
Police believe Brogdon killed his mother in Dale County, where he lived, and took her body to Geneva County, where he allegedly torched the vehicle with the body inside.
A Dale County grand jury indicted Brogdon in September. In October, he entered a plea of not guilty.
A November jury trial was originally set; however, it was continued due to a judge’s order that Brogdon undergo a mental evaluation that month.
A bond reduction hearing was scheduled for Dec. 16, but it was continued until the court receives Brogdon’s mental evaluation report.
Brogdon remains at the Dale County Jail without bond.
According to court records, he has a prior felony conviction. He pleaded guilty to second-degree forgery in connection with a falsified $1,400 check in 2010. Court records indicate he wrote a letter to the judge asking for an appointed attorney because he could not afford one. In the letter, Brogdon said his mother and girlfriend were providing for him during his financial struggle.
He also pleaded guilty to attempting to elude police in 2002.
