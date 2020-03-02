A Dothan woman faces multiple charges including child endangerment after police say she left her five-year-old daughter home alone.
Alexis Chantel Brand, 27, was arrested Saturday and charged with chemical endangerment of a child, endangering the welfare of a child, and escape.
According to police, the child’s father had spoken with the child early Saturday morning from Chicago. After speaking with the child, her father contacted law enforcement.
“The father called police requesting a welfare check on the child,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “The father informed police he believed his five-year-old was left home alone without any supervision.”
Officers arrived to a residence located in the 1200 block of Petty Street to perform a welfare check.
“Officers knocked and announced who they were and no one responded,” Magill said. “The door was open and officer proceeded with a security check and a welfare check due to a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the home. Officers soon located the young child who was all alone. As the investigation continued the mother arrived and she informed officers she left the child in the care of one of her siblings and the sibling must have left the child alone.”
Brand is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
