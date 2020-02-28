BONIFAY, Florida –A Slocomb woman faces a possession charge after a traffic violation led to her arrest Tuesday.

Brenda Jean Gammons, 64, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 173 and McCarnley Road, and made contact with the driver of the vehicle identified as Gammons.

During the course of the traffic stop, Gammons was discovered to be in possession of a plastic bag containing nearly 14 grams of a substance which she identified as methamphetamine.

Gammons was transported to the Holmes County Jail where she produced a second bag of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.

